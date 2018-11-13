Speech to Text for Rochester doing post-election day work

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been one week since voters hit the polls for the historic midterm election. in rochester, numbers show about 73 percent of the city voted... which is similar to the 20á16 presidential election and significantly more than the midterm election 4 years ago. so, what happens to all those ballots? with the answer... and all the work election officials have yet to do, let's go live to kimt news 3's annalisa pardo. tyler and arielle, all of those ballots cast on election day, are kept by the county for 22 months in a secure storage area... and then destroyed... but as for now, they're still being worked with. anissa hollingshead is rochester's city clerk. she says olmsted county is doing most of the heavyálifting when it comes to post election work like making sure all the numbers add up. as for hollingshed... she's crunching numbers of her own á like how many people registered to vote on election day and the city's voter turn out, which is calculated differently at the city level. rochester's city clerk is also getting feedback from voters to improve the next election. but until then, it's all about making sure last week's results are everything about elections is about redundancy, checking and double checking, and verifying and cross verifying to make sure everything matches up and that it is fully accurate. results will be canvased, in other words, made official by the end of this week. all federal, state, and county results will be canvassed on thursday at 1 pá m near the council chambers. the city results will be canvassed on friday at 1 pám in room 320, which is on the third floor of annalisa, thank you. and if you want to see the results being made "official"... you can! the canvassing is open to the public.