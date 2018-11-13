Clear
Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Posted: Tue Nov 13 05:11:30 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 05:11:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

where you buy your morning coffee can have a big impact on the economy... and a group of locally owned coffee shops are teaming up to encourage you to chose them instead of the big chains... live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us how. good morning annalisa. good morning tyler and arielle... local coffee shops like caf! steam are teaming up with competitor old abe's coffee company all to encourage people to drink local brew. they created whats called a "disloyalty card" where people can get rewards buying coffee at either business. abe sauer is the owner of old abe coffee company and says he instantly loved the idea of local shops joining forces. sauer says chain businesses are necessary in a town, but local shops can offer something unique and those places create the personality of a city. so if you want you want your city to have personality and not be just a carbon copy of some other city, then supporting local business helps a lot. the owner of caf! steam is the one who came up with the idea. we called to ask him how he came up with it but havent heard back as of this morning. live in rochester, annalisa we also asked abe what he thinks are the biggest challenges local businesses face as rochester continues to grow... we have that in about 20 minutes.
