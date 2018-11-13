Speech to Text for Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( today: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid 20s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. highs: middle teens. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: thanks jon. rochester is growing, and the price for "prime" downtown commercial space is, too. you don't have to walk far to find open business space. abe sauer owns "old abe coffee company" and says the high prices of commercial space in downtown is one of the biggest challenges local businesses face as rochester continues to grow. one real estate agency says rent runs at a minimum of about 20 dollars per square feet. sauer says local businesses don't have the same kind of support a chain store gets, making it hard to open and survive. a lot of the local businesses are on a shorter timeline of investment. they don't have five years to run at a loss before the gains come in because they'll be out of business by that time. sauer and another local business are teaming up to encourage more people to shop local, we'll tell you about that in a few minutes. thanks jon.