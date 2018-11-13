Speech to Text for Changes coming to DMCC board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's been a week since rochester voters elected new city leaders.... but it's not just the city council welcoming new members..and it could impact future devolpment in the city. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is finding out the changes coming to the destination medical center corporation board... the city has two of the eight dámácác board seats. mayor ardell brede has one and council member mark hickey is the city council representative. but neither brede or hickey ran for reáelection this year which means their seats on the board will be replaced. so why does this matter? these are the people that will make decisions about how to best invest public funds to achieve the goals of dmc. mayoráelect kim norton tells us she will take over brede's seat on the dmcc board. she was a state legislator when the dmc initative was first introduced and can also bring to the table the perspective of a community member who has attended these meetings and spoken to "people are just worried its going to change too much, or is anyone considering the citizen perspective not just mayo clinic employee and patient perspective and i think i can help improve civic engagement and the community voice." hickey's seat won't necessarily be filled by his successor. that's because it's tchnically the city council president's seat but since there's a rule that dmcc board members are not allowed to work for mayo clinic á council president randy staver will need to thanks deedee. tonight at the dámácác board meeting á outgoing members hickey and mayor brede will be recognized for their years of service.