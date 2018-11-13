Speech to Text for Business forced out

now./// thank you for joining us á i'm katie lange. we have those stories just ahead./// developing story but first tonight... the latest developments as the city of rochester prepares to say goodbye to a welláknown building downtown. what's known as the days inn building á has sat at the corner of west center street and first avenue northwest for nearly 1á hundred years./// before that... it was the hotel carlton. when the building was slated for demolition earlier this year... the heritage preservation commission and members of the community tried to stop the destruction by petitioning for the building to become a historic landmark. in march á the recommendatio n was rejected and in june á the rochester city council voted 6 to 1 to approve demolition. now... the restaurant that has called the building home for the last 12 years is being forced out. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan sat down with the owner of pannekoeken for an exclusive interview. live brooke á what's next for the katie á the popular dutch restaurant has been in this building since 2006... but has actually been in downtown rochester for two decades. but today they're packing up because this building will be torn downá forcing the welláknown breakfast joint to find a new place to call home.xxx tasos psomas opened up this resturaunt in 2 thousand 6. "it was crazy. i just could not believe the response we got." he says there were hiccups like there would be with any business... but latelyá business has been booming. "the last 5 years we have had steady steady growth. downtown has been really good to us." and when psomas found out the building would be torn down <"its really scary i think about that all the time and i worry will our guests find us? will the customers be able to find us?" he went straight to the pannekoeken family "i had an all staff meeting and i brought them in and i said heres what were going to do but theres going to be a 2á 3 month period where were not going to have a resturaunt i just dont see how itll be possible to get this one closed and another one open we had 120 days and one of the things im proud of is that most of the staff came to me and said we'll make due we'll find part time jobs but we'll be back with you." psomas tells me he takes care of his staff and they return the love and support. "one of the toughest things in rochester today is finding good employees and i've got em. they work really hard they love their jobs and they're here for me." but like the saying goesá every ending is a new beginning. "i'm really my staff is excited about it, we're tasos tells me they are hoping to sign a lease sometime within the next few weeks on a new location. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and when it comes to what's next for the days inn building... there are a lot of unanswered questions. according to city councilman michael wojcik á the council is currently unaware of a timeline for when the building will be torn down. we do know there are plans for a 17á story building to be put in it's place. we reached out to the owner of the building á mark kramer á for more information á but did not receive an immediate response./// continuing coverage kimt continues to follow a shocking story out of worth county today. law enforcement and out of state agency's