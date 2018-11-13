Speech to Text for Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also in honor of veterans today... a high ranking colonel is speaking to northwood kensett students. lieutenant colonel brian crozier spent 25 years in the airforce and has been retired for the last 2. he says it was one of the most difficult jobs because of how much time he spent away from his family. but now he's educating students about what veterans day means... the history of the day and how he uses his knowledge from serving in every day life.xxx in the military stressed corvallis i'm talking to her and take her to a service in excellence the three corvallis of united states air force serve me well over my career in my civilian your life after things are important that we learn that small town i want i think it's a good thing to keep going with crozier is urging the students to do their best to serve their community. saying it doesn't have to be in the service... but giving back in what ever way they know how.///