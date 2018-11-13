Speech to Text for Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

has been through a lot this season. but with all the adversity, the awesome blossoms are undefeated on the year and have made it back to the state tournament for the first time in four years. the small town of blooming prairie is a close knit community. senior payton simon experiences it every day. "blooming prairie it's a small town, everybody knows everybody, everybody supports everybody." now the bp football team has a chance to do something big. the awesome blossoms are undefeated in the season. coach chad gimbel says it wasn't all easy. "we've gone through a lot of adversity in this community and on this football team with injuries and stuff. our kids have kind of learned that that's just a part of life and you've got to move forward." the harberts family experienced tragedy two months ago, and the community has come to their support. throughout the season, the team has had a jersey donning their name displayed at games. it's that close community that blooming prairie is all about. "every grade in elementary school, they were creating posters or just kind of like putting stuff together that just.. not really ease the pain but just try to do whatever they could to help. so it kind of just really just brought the town closer together." after winning their section and defeating united south central in the state tournament, the team heads to u.s. bank stadium to face bold high school in the class a semifinal. "watching our offensive and defensive lines dominate that game was huge for our cothat as we move forwat they can continue to play at a high level." this season has been special for simon, who went to the very first game at u.s. bank stadium. now he gets to share the field as his favorite players. "being on the same field as theilen and digs and barr and everson griffen and all those guys, it's great knowing that they were there too." it was a sad