Immigration Discussion

developing story we're continuing to follow the political response as caravans of central americans make their way through mexico á toward the uás border. just 3 days ago á president trump signed a proclamation to prohibit any immigrant who crosses the southern border illegally from seeking asylum. but that hasn't stopped the movement... part of the caravan got a ride on a cage truck yesterday ... but there are still plenty of people making the trip by and now rochester residents are coming together to learn more about immigration and the journey it takes to get to the uás. kimt news 3's isabella basco is spending the evening at assissi heights for the discussion. on the scene rochester residents are gathering at assisi heights... to learn and talk about the journeys migrants take for a chance to live in the uá s. "seeing wonderful people, hearing their struggles of coming across the desert of waiting the river, yes i've heard very sad stories and stories of just heroic behavior on the part of immigrants who made that struggle to get here." sister ruth snyder served 21 years as a missionary in peru and works at st. francis parish with the immigrant population. snyder tells me she is an advocate for them. other participants shared her sentiments áá like janet rois who once hosted four vietnamese refugee children during the eighties. "it's a very tough journey. it's not something taken lightly. these people that are coming are not just like, "oh, i'll go to america. there's a lot of heartache in that decision." immigrants make up a sizeable portion of the population áá the minnesota state demographic center reports 1 in 12 residents are foreignáborn assisi heights does offer sanctuary support for migrants.