Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

We're learning about more than 170 dogs that are rescued from what the Worth County Sheriff is calling a puppy mill.

Posted: Mon Nov 12 20:41:57 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 20:41:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage kimt continues to follow a shocking story out of worth county today. law enforcement and out of state agency's were called to the 1áthousand block of highway 9 in manly this morning... to rescue just under 2á hundred dogs. káiámát news three's brian tabick was there when it all happened. natural sound truck after truckáá you could hear the faint sound of barking through the bitter cold winds. natural sound the worth county sheriff's office is teaming up with the american society for the rpevention of cruelty to animals á or aásápácáa á to rescue over 170 samoyeds ranging in age from elderly to just a few weeks old. this is an overwhelming situation the environment is pretty. tim rickey is one of around 30 members of the aásápácáa called in to help with the operation... and to set up safe places for the dogs to go. there is a lack of sanitation and just generally not adequate care for these animals. according to online recordsááthe house is listed as white fire kennel owned by barb kavaras. natural sound sheriff fank with the worth county sheriff's office says they have known about the conditions for several months and have tried to help. it's been going on for almost a year that we've been backáandáforth dealing because at first you get a few animals to the humane society with or if we kept working and get a dwindle down but we lost ground. fank says white fire kennel was once uásádáa licensed, but that has since been revoked. now the aásápá cáa is asking for people to educate themselves before buying a pet. anybody looking for an animal be responsible in wear your purchasing those animals so you're not supporting substandard puppy mills. we did reach out to the owner of the property á who did not want to give us a comment at this time. those with the aásápácáa tell kimt they'll be taking the dogs to an undisclosed location for the safety of the animals. we expect to learn more later this week./// we did reach out to the owner of the property á who did not want to give us a comment at this time. those with the aásápácáa tell kimt they'll be taking the dogs to an undisclosed location for the safety of the animals. we expect to learn more later this week.///
