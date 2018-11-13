Speech to Text for Operation Christmas Child

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a time of joy and cheer... they also can be a source of financial stress. there are families across the world that can't afford gifts for their kids... but an annual effort is helping provide some presents for those in need. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in the newsroom with the details. alex?xxx katie á it's called operation christmas child. throughout the week á a handful of organizations are collecting shoeboxes full of small gifts to send to children in need. volunteers at first covenant church in mason city tell me it's something so simple... yet it brings so much joy.xxx nat it's only day 1 of national collection week á and already dozens of shoeboxes filled to the brim with little presents are being donated. maybe another nat myrna long is volunteering with the project. she recalls an experience with a child recently from ethiopia that has a connection to the program. "he had been adopted from ethiopia, and was in mason city at the time, and he came in with his mom, bringing in a shoebox, and that was really exciting because he had received a shoebox when he was in first covenant church in mason city isn't the only one collecting shoeboxes... pilot knob lutheran near forest city and 3 churches in southern minnesota á are also taking part in operation christmas child. live in the newsroom á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. if you're interested in donating a box... some of the items you'r encouraged to give include school supplies, toys... and clothing accessories like gloves and socks. you're asked to avoid giving food... war related items such as toy guns and liquids. ///