Speech to Text for Veterans come together in Rochester

after veterans day - communities in our area continue to come together to salute those in the armed forces.. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox attended one celebration in rochester... jeremiah.xxx live mpkg template-bmintro-2 amy...hundreds of veterans and their families filled the rochester international event center. it was a way for people in the community to thank those who have served.xxx veterans day older vets-pkg-1 veterans day older vets-pkg-3 nat: flute playing vo:hundreds of veterans from all wars fill the room to thank one another. for many it's a day of relection. lowerthird2line:myron ehrich vietnam war veteran sot: the guys that you met or something that went off to serve their country and they did not come home. veterans day older vets-pkg-4 vo:people filled the room dressed in red white and blue to show their respect to the service members who gave the ultimate sacrfice... inspiring young cadets like elias petri. he's a senior in high school with plans to serve his country... and its flag. lowerthird2line:elias petri cadet sot: just shows so much. like, i think of the red in the flag as standing for the blood of those who past and it's just a great symbol of all the scarifices that have been given. veterans day older vets-pkg-5 vo:area veteran groups help put this together to honor veterans from all armed conflicts. ehrich tell me that once you serve - it doesn't matter where - there's a bond all vets share. sot: it's a learning deal, i'm glad you know to have the time and opportunity to talk with other veterans. nat: trumpet playing vo:for those who didn't make it... ehrich and hundreds of people look at the flag to thank them. sot: this is our way of us now to pay our respect to them. it's what we have to do you got to pay your respect to them. /