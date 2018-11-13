Speech to Text for Charles City hosts annual Veterans Day celebration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

schools also hosted an annual veterans day celebration today. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was there - where he spoke to a former service member about how the demographics of veterans are changing.xxx veterans day at school-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:the changing face of veterans charles city, ia nat maria deike is the executive director of the floyd county veterans affairs office - and is also an army vet. speaking with those at the charles city comet gym - dieke says that the current makeup of veterans is changing - with those who served in world war two passing away in greater numbers. she estimates only about 40 are still living in floyd county... and urges people to find them and learn their stories.xxx lowerthird2line:maria deike executive director, floyd co. veterans affairs & army veteran "it's important to sit down with these individuals and ask questions and ask what their experience was. and some are not gonna want to talk about it, and that's ok, but at least put an effort towards those individuals we are losing daily on a national level." veterans day at school-mpkgll-3 dieke tells me that the face of the veteran will change even more - as more people are starting to enter the armed forces for more job opportunities. in charles city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / deike says the floyd county v-a is seeing more people come forward for information about their loved ones' service records after they pass away and can no longer share their own stories. /