Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 15 decreasing to 5 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: mid teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. southern minnesota tonight: mostly cloudy/overnig ht clearing. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: low 20s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: partly cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 it's been a brutally cold few days of november so far and we will stay cold for tonight as overnight lows plunge into the single digits along with our feels like temperatures falling into the single digits below zero. the sunshine will be back for tuesday, but temperatures will remain about 15 to 20 degrees below normal and only make it into the 20's. sunshine will continue for wednesday and thursday as our temperatures gradually warm back into the lower 40's for wednesday and for thursday as well with overnight lows in the mid 20's. we're tracking our next snow-making system to move in for friday afternoon and into friday evening. light accumulations are likely and some of this will linger into early saturday morning. highs will be in the mid 30's. sunshine will be back saturday afternoon and for sunday. north iowa tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: single digits. winds: northwest at 15 decreasing to 5 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly clear. lows: mid teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. national news