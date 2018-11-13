Speech to Text for Local veterans honored at Veterans Day program

a tradition in schools big and small across our area... welcoming in veterans for special veteran's day programs. veterans day event-vo-1 lowerthird2line:schools put on veterans day programs rockwell, ia this is a look at the event at west fork schools this morning in rockwell. it's centered on veterans like mike echelberger who served two tours in vietnam. echelberger tells kimt he likes to see schools put on these events because it educates the kids about the impact veterans have on the world we live in today.xxx veterans day event-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mike echelberger vietnam veteran freedom, patriotism and enjoying america and all the things we enjoy here in the united states. obviously we just had an election you know we choose things, we come and go as we please and a lot of people gave a lot for that freedom. echelberger says all major wars were represented by veterans at today's program except for world war two. / charles city