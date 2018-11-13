Clear

Multiple break-ins reported in Clear Lake

The owner of Papa Everett's Pizza says this is not the first time her business has been burglarized.

Posted: Mon Nov 12 15:42:34 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 15:42:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Multiple break-ins reported in Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police are investigating after a north iowa business is burglarized early this morning. break in at pizza joint-vo-1 lowerthird2line:early morning break-in at restaurant clear lake, ia according to clear lake police - around 4:30 this morning - the front door to papa everett's pizza on highway 18 was smashed in. the person who broke the window was wearing a mask and gloves. owner sandy mark says that she's no stranger to this type of thing - as her business was targeted by burglars before. she says she has taken extra steps to make it more secure... but adds that it's a balance act between security and pleasing customers when running a business.xxx break in at pizza joint-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sandy mark owner, papa everett's "since that hasn't happened all that often, it's not really the number 1 priority. and i feel that clear lake is pretty secure, it's more of a secure area than neighboring communities. i feel like the police force is pretty much out and about and on top of it." papa everett's is one one of three businesses police say were broken into between sunday morning and today. if you have any information on any of the burglaries - you are asked to contact clear lake police. / puppy mill animal cruelty-stngr-2
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Broken Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
We're tracking the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

Veterans come together in Rochester

Image

Charles City hosts annual Veterans Day celebration

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Image

Local veterans honored at Veterans Day program

Community Events