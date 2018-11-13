Speech to Text for Multiple break-ins reported in Clear Lake

police are investigating after a north iowa business is burglarized early this morning. according to clear lake police - around 4:30 this morning - the front door to papa everett's pizza on highway 18 was smashed in. the person who broke the window was wearing a mask and gloves. owner sandy mark says that she's no stranger to this type of thing - as her business was targeted by burglars before. she says she has taken extra steps to make it more secure... but adds that it's a balance act between security and pleasing customers when running a business. sandy mark, owner, papa everett's: "since that hasn't happened all that often, it's not really the number 1 priority. and i feel that clear lake is pretty secure, it's more of a secure area than neighboring communities. i feel like the police force is pretty much out and about and on top of it." papa everett's is one one of three businesses police say were broken into between sunday morning and today. if you have any information on any of the burglaries - you are asked to contact clear lake police.