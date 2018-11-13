Clear

Helping the Hungry

How you can help feed families in need this holiday season.

Posted: Mon Nov 12 14:44:03 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 14:44:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

the holiday season is here. and your help is needed to feed those in need. hunger awareness-vo-1 lowerthird2line:salvation army prepping for holiday season rochester, mn rebecca snap works at the rochester salvation army. they're gearing up to serve holiday meals to about 600- hundred families this year. that's a slight increase from last year. rebecca tells us each year...more and more working class families struggle to put food on the table.xxx hunger awareness-sot-1 lowerthird2line:rebecca snap director of community engagement, rochester salvation army it's not just our homeless population. you know, these are people who are working families that just struggle to provide food on their tables everyday. if you'd like to help...the salvation army is always accepting donations of pre-packaged food. / it is
