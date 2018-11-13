Speech to Text for Using art to heal

3's isabella basco has more on how imagination can help alleviate discomfort. on the scene imagine using creativity to cope with any illness... problem or stress in your everyday life. that's what one physician at the mayo clinic is recommending. "i usually try to make an art piece for the patient." jenna has a unique job. "even mixing that with white if you want a bright, red color would be neat." she uses art to distract patients from any pain they might feel while getting treatment at mayo clinic. "well you are very special." jenna is painting a tree today áá because it has special significance to her patient. "bringing the program in and bringing some light and fun in the situation... it can distract patients and give them something to look forward to as well. in the end, they can take all of their emotions and feelings and project it on to piece of art work." her work is one example of a study by mayo clinic physicians emphasizing the importance of bringing art to the patient setting. one of the researchers is dr. alexandra wolanskyjá spinner. she tells me a survey they conducted with the patients excites her. "one quote that really inspires me, the most probably among the many quotes, the most among many quotes, which was, "yes i am a person. it takes them out of what they are experiencing, the pain, anxiety, that fight or flight area of the brain." dr. wolanskyjá spinner is a musician... she encourages everyone to find a creative outlet to release their energy. "i guarantee you that you'll feel better after you do it." even if it is not picasso... jenna says it can help you deal with anything you might be going through. "taking time for yourself to create something from within yourself is key." reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3. mayo clinic is hoping to expand their menu of creative offerings at the bedside. a new study is finding more people are needing prescription lenses for neará sightedness. and it could be because of screen time. according to the national institutes of health á 25 percent of americans were nearsighted in 19á71. now... that's up to almost 42á percent. doctor seth silber is an opthalmologis t with hennepin healthcare in central minnesota... and says a large poortion of nearsightedne ss is due to genetics... but that can't account for the dramatic rise in nearsightedne ss across the world.xxx i think a lot of it is that we're spending more time viewing objects that are close to us. a study from the british journal of opthalmology finds that increased use of phones and tablets could make children more likely to be nearsighted.///