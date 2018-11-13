Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Election 2018
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Election 2018
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
My Money - When to start budgeting
When should a high-schooler begin to start budgeting?
Posted: Mon Nov 12 12:43:51 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 12:43:51 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
10°
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
9°
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
10°
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
16°
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 2°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
14°
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 2°
More Weather
We're tracking the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Some photos of the nearly 170 dogs taken from Worth County puppy mill
Update: 3 Clear Lake businesses burglarized Sunday into Monday
Duo arrested with a 'large amount' of methamphetamine
Hammer, knives wielded in Iowa family's fight
Mason City firefighters deem garage total loss after fire
Logan Luft's legacy lives on as organ recipient meets donating family
Combine fire in Worth County
Kensett woman pleads not guilty to child endagerment
Police: Bicyclist injured from boobytrap placed on path, three suspects arrested
UPDATE: Four killed in central Iowa plane crash
Latest Video
Business forced out
Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students
Awesome Blossoms Rally Together
Immigration Discussion
Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill
Operation Christmas Child
Veterans come together in Rochester
Charles City hosts annual Veterans Day celebration
Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday
Local veterans honored at Veterans Day program
Community Events