Fire destroys home in rural Rochester

Happened just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Posted: Mon Nov 12 08:38:31 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 08:38:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

breaking news overnight... a house is destroyed in a fire... it happening on 40th avenue northeast just after 1:00 this morning... kimt news three's deedee stiepan was on the scene most of the night and joins us live in studio crews cleared the scene just before 6:00 á here's what i saw when i was there. most of the fire had been put out á but there was a lot of smoke. we werent able to take our cameras on the the private property but i did walk up and got to see what's left of the home and it's completely destroyed. the elgin fire chief tells me three adults were home at the time and were able to escape unharmed á however their home is a total loss. they also told me they believe the first started in the utility room. the state fire marshal will be investigating later this morning. before i left the scene i was told that the fire marshal and crews will be back around 8á30 9 o'clock or so when the sun is up to deedee thank you.. this is
We're tracking the return of sunshine and some warmer temperatures
