Speech to Text for Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it is another cold start with lows in the teens this morning. clouds will be staying over the area through the day which will cause flurries for the morning and afternoon. there won't be any accumulations or slick road conditions. the skies will clear tonight with lows falling into the single digits. the sun will return for tuesday, but the temps will stay cold with highs in the 20's. we will rebound back into the 30's and 40's for wednesday through the rest of the work week. clouds will return for friday with a weak chance for some light snow friday night. temps will cool back down for the weekend with highs back into the 20's and lows in the teens on saturday. warmer air may return again by the end of the weekend and early next week. today: mostly cloudy/scatter ed flurries. highs: low 20's. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: becoming clear. lows: mid to upper single digits. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: mostly sunny thanks jon.