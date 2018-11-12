Speech to Text for Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

is next. more clouds for veteran's day means that we haven't had a full day of sun since halloween. this evening will not be any better with cool temperatures and breezy, cool winds. clouds remain for tonight, with lows in the middle to upper teens. winds will become northwesterly and will usher in even cooler air with highs in the low to middle 20's both monday and tuesday. skies will begin to clear out the second half of monday with sunshine to follow tuesday, wednesday, and the first half of thursday. a strong southerly wind kicks in wednesday boosting highs back to the 40's wednesday and thursday, however, a chill returns for friday and saturday with highs dipping into the 30's with a snow chance on friday/friday night. warmer air may return again by the end of the weekend and early next week. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid teens. winds: northwest at 8 to 14 mph. monday: partly sunny/decreasi ng pm clouds. highs: low to mid 20's. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: mostly clear. lows: mid to upper single