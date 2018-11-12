Clear

Bringing STEM to preschoolers

Epic Endeavors Academy is bring STEM to their preschoolers.

Posted: Sun Nov 11 21:23:48 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Nov 11 21:23:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Bringing STEM to preschoolers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one area school is aiming to bring science to kids at a younger age. epic endeavors academy in rochester is bringing stem to preschoolers. stem stands for science, technology, engineering and math. trista stamness is the owner of the preschool and says kids are more interested in stem subjects when introduced at an earlier age. and these tools help them be creative problem solvers.xxx young kids can do so much more than we always give them the opportunity to give and show. and so that's what we're about and we're hoping to foster that in our region and nationally and in their state. the school had an open house today to
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Clouds and flurries continue for today with sunshine returning tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire destroys home in rural Rochester

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Bringing STEM to preschoolers

Image

Celebrating Veterans Day

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events