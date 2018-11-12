Speech to Text for Bringing STEM to preschoolers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one area school is aiming to bring science to kids at a younger age. epic endeavors academy in rochester is bringing stem to preschoolers. stem stands for science, technology, engineering and math. trista stamness is the owner of the preschool and says kids are more interested in stem subjects when introduced at an earlier age. and these tools help them be creative problem solvers.xxx young kids can do so much more than we always give them the opportunity to give and show. and so that's what we're about and we're hoping to foster that in our region and nationally and in their state. the school had an open house today to