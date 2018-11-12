Speech to Text for Celebrating Veterans Day

tried to leave today is veterans day... a day to honor the men and women who have served and continue serving our country. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how the austin community honored the heroes.xxx kirk olsen is a vietnam war veteran. went to vietnam in 1967 he's spending the day helping other veterans in austin enjoy soup at the american legion post, before greeting veterans at a nearby nursing home. veterans day to me means that..i like to greet veterans thank them for their service. i also think of the what i call my brothers, vietnam brothers that didn't come home. this year's holiday also marks the 100th year since the end of world war 1... an anniversay celebrated in austin with a bell ringing. bell ring followed by a poem. if he break faith with us, who die, we shall not sleep. though poppies grow in flenders fields. down the road at the local vá fáw, more than a hundred american flags were retired with a burning ceremony. fire crackel those with the váfáw say it's one of the most honorable acts for a flag. while veterans day comes to an end, olsen says that doesn't mean we have to stop celebrating the men and women who served our country. walk up to them and shake