Speech to Text for Conceal and carry class for veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day to honor people who have served in the united states armed forces. some veterans and even current service people are celebrating this weekend in a unique way... kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there as a group of military members got a new certification.x xx here at coyote creek á currently serving members of the military and post 9á11 war veterans are earning their permit to conceal and carry. nat: dan wagner's been in the military for 8 years... but today is his first time firing a handgun. "like a lot of people here, we want the opportunity to be able to protect ourselves and our family members if the need arises so just another way to make sure we're protected." before they fired in the gun range... nat: they hit the books... nat: to make sure they were safe and ready to become newly certified conceal and carry permit holders. "going through the process of learning what we should be looking for, what we can use to defend ourselves, getting more familiar with the handgun." "anthony and i are both the demographic. veteran, postá 9á11s." salute southern minnesota helps connect veterans with resources such as mentoring and employment opportunities... so they held today's class as a way to engage with veterans. "we thought it would add value to the veterans so it was something that we could engage them with to bring them in because post 9á 11 veterans aren't the type of people that go out and come to you asking for help." i even got to take my own shot at the gun range... nat: and didn't do too bad. nat: salute's efforts á along with the class á are helping veterans use their military skills to assimilate back into civilian life. "as a member of the military, a part of our training, they teach as situational awareness, be aware of your surroundings, which the class is teaching us as well and going over and you know a part of that is making sure you have what you need to protect yourself is something was to come up" "coming home after being gone to a place that's foreign to them completely and then coming back you know and they say you can never go home again, so it's reá learning your home all over