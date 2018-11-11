Clear

Autism Symposium

Advocates, parents, and community members came together to discuss autism.

Posted: Sat Nov 10 20:42:59 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 10 20:42:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Autism Symposium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

anytime./// about one in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder. that's according to the cádác. today á advocates... parents... and community members came together at the southeastern minnesota autism symposium. james rechs is executive director of rát autism awareness á who hosted the event to encourage dialogue about people with autism should have every opportunity to succeed, to get an education, to go to school, to be able to get a job if that's what they want to do, and so we're hopeful that conversations here will inspire efforts in that direction there was also a panel about autism and emergency response in olmsted county... with panelists from the olmsted county sheriff's
