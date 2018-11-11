Speech to Text for Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

night tonight and the stands were packed. grizzlies hosting the new ulm steel, quick slapper by corey stormer but it's saved by roch's nick bucklin. off the faceoff, james spaargaren takes the shot and it looks to be deflected in by albert lea native michael savelkoul and the steel get on the board first. then it's a flashy move by jacob halvorson who puts it into the back of the net, and new ulm quickly has a two goal lead. rochester on the power play here, a shot on target and look at this, it's batted in the air by joey fodstad, and the grizzlies cut the deficit to one and the stuffed animals are flying on the ice. rochester comes back to win this one 6 to 3. the north iowa bulls back in the barn tonight against the willmar warhawks to closeout a seven game homestand. we pick up the action in the first period where harrison stewart takes the shot on goal but moritz ertl gets the save. then the bulls would make it look easy á konnor carlson off the assist from nick bowlin and evan junker for his second goal on the year. moments later á marco escobar goes five hole through the legs of ertl for his eight goal of the season thanks to the assist from matt dahlseide and harrsion stewart. the bulls kept ertl busy tonight á this shot from jimmy mcdermott is blocked. the bulls go on to overwhelm the warhawk goalkeeper á taking the 14 to 1 win at home..they return to the north iowa