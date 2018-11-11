Speech to Text for Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

life through organ donation. you may remember logan luft... the 15áyearáold from charles city who died after an aátáv accident in july of 20á17. today á dozens of young wrestlers competed in his honor at the logan luft memorial tournament. it was an even bigger day for two of the families in the crowd. káiámát news 3's á kaleb gillock á was there and has the emotional story of one heart bringing two families together.xxx as a mom that first ultrasound you have when you go to the doctor to hear that heartbeat of your child, that unborn child wendy luft is talking about her son á logan... a charles city teenager who lost his life in a 20á17 aátáv accident. logan loved sports á particularly wrestling á and now he has a tournament named after him. his enjoyment mostly came from wrestling. he loved to be a part of the team, he wrestled any chance he could get, uh we travelled a lot á went to a lot of different states and participated in a lot of tournaments. wendy told me that before logan died he had chosen to become an organ donor. he had just gotten his permit and learned a little bit during his moped course on organ donation so he came home and asked what i thought about it and how i felt and i told him i was an organ donor and we kinda talked why it's important and so he chose to be an organ donor at that time. today á the luft family had a special visitor á the recipient of logan's heart. a nineáyearáold girl whose mother says she wouldn't survive without it. she was á she was dying. she was actively dying. doctors described logan's heart as perfect... and today his parents finally got to hear their son's heart beat once again. parents listening/whisp ering organ donation is such a beautiful um beautiful blessing um to those who receive um and to those that um that give this trip has um it's been a blessing for us. now there are several different ways to become an organ donor but perhaps the easiest methods is to the little girl gave the luft family a stuffed animal with a recording of her heartbeat... so they can listen to