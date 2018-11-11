Clear

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Cold Contnues

Posted: Sat Nov 10 16:42:11 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Nov 10 16:42:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx a small disturbance will move through saturday afternoon leading to the threat for a few snowflakes and flurries. these will not be a concern for any travel issues later this evening. clouds remain for tonight, leading to warmer lows (compared to this morning) near 20 degrees. skies will remain mostly cloudy for sunday with a few peaks of sunshine and highs near the freezing mark. then, winds will become northwesterly and usher in some cooler air with lows in the teens monday morning and highs in the middle 20's both monday and tuesday. clouds remain for most of monday while sun returns for tuesday, wednesday, and most of thursday. a strong southerly wind kicks in wednesday boosting highs back to the 40's wednesday and thursday, however, a chill returns for friday and saturday with highs dipping into the low 30's with a snow chance on friday. warmer air may return again by the end of the weekend. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: around 20. winds: south southwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: partly sunny. highs: low 30's. winds: west northwest at 10 to 15 mph. sunday night: mostly cloudy. thanks brandon./// it's been 43 years since the
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Conceal and carry class for veterans

Image

Autism Symposium

Image

Rochester Grizzlies and North Iowa Bulls Highlights from Saturday

Image

Logan Luft's heartbeat lives on

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Community Events