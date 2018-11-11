Speech to Text for Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx a small disturbance will move through saturday afternoon leading to the threat for a few snowflakes and flurries. these will not be a concern for any travel issues later this evening. clouds remain for tonight, leading to warmer lows (compared to this morning) near 20 degrees. skies will remain mostly cloudy for sunday with a few peaks of sunshine and highs near the freezing mark. then, winds will become northwesterly and usher in some cooler air with lows in the teens monday morning and highs in the middle 20's both monday and tuesday. clouds remain for most of monday while sun returns for tuesday, wednesday, and most of thursday. a strong southerly wind kicks in wednesday boosting highs back to the 40's wednesday and thursday, however, a chill returns for friday and saturday with highs dipping into the low 30's with a snow chance on friday. warmer air may return again by the end of the weekend. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: around 20. winds: south southwest at 6 to 12 mph. sunday: partly sunny. highs: low 30's. winds: west northwest at 10 to 15 mph. sunday night: mostly cloudy. thanks brandon./// it's been 43 years since the