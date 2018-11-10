Speech to Text for Rockford community reaction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pirates the rockford football team had lost 23 consecutive games entering the 20á18 season. but firstáyear head coach torian wolf accepted the challenge and has made the program do a complete oneá 80. after yesterdays 52á 19 win over southeast warren á the warriors are headed to its firstáever state title game. the team's success has the community buzzing and a couple of parents tell us that its been fun to be a part of. xxx it's been wonderful to watch you know this community has come together you know for this team and for the school it's been great to see it. if the kids come up, do their job á we're gonna be state champions. if not we'll be at second but what a great season it's á it can't get any better, it can't get any worse á this has been just