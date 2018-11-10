Speech to Text for Shuttle service to start in 2019

in prison. continuing coverage it's a story we continue to follow... the consolidation between mayos campuses in albert lea and austin. now the southern minnesota area rural transit system plans to offer a shuttle service between the communities... káiámát news 3's jeremiah wilcox is here to explain what this means for residents... katie... january 20á19 is the start of some new things happening in the austiná albert lea area. smart transit received a grant from the state department of transportatio n to provide service for people at the mayo campuses. and i spent the day finding out what residents think.xxx vo:for three dollars... you can take a 20 minute ride from albert lea to austin. sot: it's the day and age we live in everything is changing vo: smart transit is starting a shuttle service from both mayo campuses. freeborn and mower counties... along with mayo... are partnering to help provide services to people in need. sot: it's becoming a collaborative effort and i think it will meet the needs of not only patients going back and forth but also possibly riverland students and community members. vo:this comes as the consolidation has sparked outcry from albert lea residents... saying they will now have to travel further for some treatments at mayo clinic. mayo employees like kristin johnson tell me this is a way for the medical facility to still provide services to patients in rural areas. sot: looking to the future is what's going to help us change we all need to change, no matter what services you're looking at. vo: that's also the mindest of deeann berglund... she's live in the albert lea area for a decade. and tells me you have to look at the glass half full and see the bigger picture. sot: you gotta go with the flow there's always change, always. vo:berglud says she often travels to austin. adding that in minnesota, where winter months often bring snowy and icy roads... for people who need to get to their appointments a shuttle bus is probably a safer option. sot: especially like mayo tells me the service is a lot like a pilot program... the grant is only for a year. in the meantime they'll see whether or not residents utilize the service... katie. thank you jeremiah. smart transit workers are meeting next week to finalize routes at both campuses.