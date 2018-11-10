Clear

Students create art

One elementary class is taking their art one step further.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 16:38:29 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 16:38:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

when you think of a school art class you might think of coloring or painting pictures... but an elementary school in albert lea is taking it a step further. at halverson elementary... students ká througháfive donated hundreds of old clothes to create this piece of art for the school's entrance. for two weeks students strung together clothes to create a rainbow wave... alexis and sylus worked on the project and say their hard work paid off. our hands got really tired when we were done but and... by the time we were done with it even when people were done with it they ended up taking pictures and everything so i think it looks really good. school officials tell us the piece of art is
KIMT Eye in the sky

