Flag pole dedication

It's just days ahead of Veterans Day.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 16:36:49 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 16:36:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

charles city. with veterans day coming up this weekendá one community is coming together to make sure those who risked their lives for us get the recognition they deserve. "and the home of the brave" the váfáw á lions club á and an anonynous donor bought a flag and flag pole to put up at the kasson public library. kasson hardware also provided a discount for the equipment rented to install the flag... and today the community is dedicating the flag to all who put their lives on the line for our freedom.xxx "freedom of choice freedom of jobs freedom to move around and yeah were a democracy and its nice to have those freedoms. freedom comes with rights but itt also comes with responsibilitie s and this is what its all about." veterans day is on sunday but is being observed on monday so many offices may be closed./// we'll show you an art project in southeastern
