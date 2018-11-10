Speech to Text for Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

an apartment project in charles city set to include 33 units as well as retail space is stopped in it's tracks. káiámát news three's brian tabick joins us live in charles city... you spoke to the manager of the mcquillen place apartments about what's next... brian. live katieááyou can see there are no signs of construction equipment or anything in front of the apartments. construction began here in 20á13. in fact, i'm told they haven't been working on the project since last fall.. due to funding issues. natural sound boarded up windows and plastic wrap covering others, charles city residents say the unfinished mcquillen place apartments are the talk of the town. i'm sure hoping that they get a developer to finish this. joyce hinz is a realtor in the area and says not only does having an unfished building in downtown look bad for progress, but the city needs more rental properties. we have calls every day for rentals and we just don't have enough to go around. the developers of the project say funding from the state through the housing enterprise zone was stripped away from them... forcing construction to stop last fall because of a lack of money leaving the project 90 percent complete. we have an argument with the ieda on whether they should be available and will probably wind up settling that in court. thomson says the state never told them there was a time limit on the funding... and now they're short around 700 thousand dollars. you mentioned nothing about it in the original letter and you knew we were relying on it on these funds. but the state says otherwiseááin a statement from the iowa economic development authority they tell us quote... "assistance was requested for mcquillen place under the hez program administered by ieda in 2013. it is clearly stated in the iowa code that, to receive assistance under the hez program, the developer must complete the project within two years from the time the business begins construction." residents tell me they hope this project can one day be completed. in the next year possibly that we're going to see a big change over there we're going to have a lot of thomson says they don't have any idea yet how long it will take them to come up with the funding to finish the project. in charles city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. those with the iáeádáa say over the last ten years they have provided around five million dollars in assistance to