Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

news 3's annalise johnson is live in rochester learning about a serious issue affecting veterans... post traumatic stress disorder... and what kind of medicine some area veterans are using to fight their symptoms. annalise? what are they turning to?xxx minnmed and veterans-lintro-3 raquel - i'm here in rochester at minnesota medical solutions - also known as minnmed. minnmed and veterans-lintro-2 this is the only place in southeastern minnesota where people can get medical cannabis. but in order to be prescribed this medicine - a minnesota licensed health practitioner must certify that you have one or more qualifying conditions such as certain types of cancer - seizures - or p- t-s-d.xxx minnmed and veterans-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:medical cannabis helps local veterans rochester, mn "it absolutely changed my life" zach wilcox is an army veteran. "it went from hard to even leaving the house to... it's hard to stay in the house." and tony lamb is a marine corps veteran. "it really hit me hard. my anxiety." they are both patients at minnesota medical solutions and use medical cannabis to treat their p-t- s-d from service, after trying other options with no luck. minnmed and veterans-pkg-3 "man, i've been on so many medications and they put me on so many weird things, sleeping medications and all this stuff and it's just awful." minnmed and veterans-pkg-6 however... there's only 8 places in minnesota where people can get their prescriptions filled - as you can see here. there's only one patient center per congressional district - so accessing medical cannabis can be challenging. minnmed and veterans-pkg-5 "it's difficult sometimes for patients to find a certifying provider. we know that many patients in rochester have to go elsewhere to find someone who's willing to do that." minnmed and veterans-pkg-8 another issue is the stigma that comes with using cannabis products. minnmed and veterans-pkg-4 "with some of my family members, i was uncomfortable coming out and saying what it was that was making such a dramatic change in my life." minnmed and veterans-pkg-7 "to my fellow practitioners, if you're not on the o-m-c registry, if you haven't educated yourself about the substance and how it can help your patients, please get on it." this medicine is freeing zach and tony from their p-t-s-d "it's hell. it's living in pain and suffering." "i could go to sleep. i could unwind. i could take it down. i could turn this off." / minnmed and veterans-ltag-2 the u.s. department of veterans affairs is required to follow all federal laws regarding marijuana... so the agency is not allowed to recommend it or help veterans obtain it. however - veterans will not be denied v-a benefits because of cannabis use and they are encouraged to discuss its use with their v-a providers. in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. beginning december first... medical cannabis oil will be available at five dispensaries across iowa. however... p-t- s-d is not one of the qualifying conditions in the state. / when we come back,