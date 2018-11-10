Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: decreasing clouds/breezy. lows: around 10. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. saturday: increasing clouds. highs: mid to upper 20's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy/isolated snow showers. lows: upper teens. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. southern minnesota tonight: mostly cloudy/bluster y/gradual clearing. lows: low teens. winds: northwest at 15 to 20 mph. gusts up to 35 mph. saturday: increasing clouds/pm slight snow chance. highs: mid 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy/slight chance snow. lows: low 20s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 after some light snow over the last 24 hours, the clouds will finally be decreasing for tonight which will allow our temperatures tonight to fall into the upper single digits to the lower double digits. the clouds will return again for the entire weekend. highs on saturday will only be in the mid to upper 20's. we're tracking another system to bring us some light snow saturday night and into early sunday morning. it doesn't look to produce much for accumulations - a tenth to two tenths of an inch of new snow at best. sunday's highs will be in the lower 30's. next week is looking to remain quiet. highs will gradually be warming up from the upper 20's on monday back to the lower to mid 40's by next thursday and friday. expect plenty of sunshine next week. tonight: decreasing clouds/breezy.