Clear

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Outpatient services will be offered right away to help people struggling with opioid abuse.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 15:54:44 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 15:54:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officially opened it's doors to the public today. annalise vosot-vo-1 lowerthird2line:ribbon cut at new mental health clinic rochester, mn nystrom and associates cut the ribbon at their new clinic in rochester this afternoon. the clinic will offer a variety of treatments... including substance abuse programs. they're beginning with outpatient mental health services - and medication assistance management to help people with opioid dependency.xxx mental health ribbon cutting-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brian &amp; peter nystrom ceo and vice president, nystrom &amp; associates, ltd we do have a national epidemic. people are dying and this is going to give them the treatment they need to get back on their feet again this will be nystrom and associate's 15th location in minnesota. / president trump
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events