Woman receives Quilt of Valor

The honor goes to Agnes Wagner, who served as a nurse in WWI, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 15:52:41 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 15:52:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

quilt of valor-vo-3 a north iowa nurse during three wars is receiving a special honor. quilt of valor-vo-1 lowerthird2line:quilt of valor mason city, ia agnes lewis is the newest recipient of the quilt of valor...as a way of saying thank you for her service as a nurse during world war two...the korean and vietnam wars. lewis says that being awarded this honor means a lot to her - and adds that there are plenty of potential nominees out there.xxx quilt of valor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:agnes lewis quilt of valor recipient "i think they should nominate there's a lot of veterans i think that deserve it so anybody that nominates them it would be a good idea. there's a lot of veterans here in mason city that deserve it." there are over 200 thousand recipients of a quilt of valor. / mental health ribbon cutting-vo-3 a new mental health
