Speech to Text for A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the consolidation between mayo clinic health system's austin and in albert lea locations. now mayo is partnering with area counties to provide a shuttle between the two campuses. kimt news threes jeremiah wilcox joins us live in the rochester studio with what this means for patients.xxxx bus service alea to austin-lintro-2 raquel... smart transit will be providing the service and in the beginning of the new year - they're looking to fill the need for healthcare for people in rural areas.xxx bus service alea to austin-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:shuttle service to mayo starting in 2019 albert lea, mn smart transit is run by cedar valley services. they have offices throughout the southeastern part of the state - from albert lea to owatana. they secured a grant for transportation services between mayo's campuses from the state department of transportation. this comes after the freeborn county board of commissioners wrote a letter in septemeber to mayo asking to make transportation a prioty for its residents. kristin johnson works at mayo and says transportation has been a priority throuhgout the consolidation.x xx lowerthird2line:kristin johnson associate administrator, mayo clinic sot: it's a wonderful opportunity in something we'll all be able to work together on and i think it does meet the need not only the commissioners request but also what we were looking at with mayo and the community members. / bus service alea to austin-ltag-2 the cost of the shuttle will be three-dollars each way. smart transit tells me they are finalizing plans on services. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. mayo tells us the grant provides only one year of funding. to continue funding - they'll have to assess if the service is actually used.