Woman accused of using insulin in attempted murder plot

the charles city police departments say a woman attempted to kill her mom tuesday by injecting her with insulin and not allowing her to call for help. police say it happened on the 16 hundred block of salzer avenue in charles city. they say jennifer bean--hung up the phone when her mom attempted to call 9-1-1. police then say they responded but didn't know what was going on. authorities say injecting insulin could have resulted in a coma and eventually death. this is the second attempted murder in charles city in the last two weeks. capt. brandon franke charles city police department: it makes people realize that things do go on, it is a small town, it is a safe town, but things still happen. bean is being held at the floyd county jail. she is facing a charge of attempted murder. if convicted - she faces up to 25 years in prison.