Woman accused of using insulin in attempted murder plot

Police say the woman refused to let the victim call 911.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 15:47:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

/ the charles city police departments say a woman attempted to kill her mom tuesday by injecting her with insulin and not allowing her to call for help. cc attempted murder-vo-1 lowerthird2line:woman accused of attempted murder charles city, ia police say it happened on the 16 hundred block of salzer avenue in charles city. cc attempted murder-vo-3 they say jennifer bean--hung up the phone when her mom attempted to call 9-1-1. police then say they responded but didn't know what was going on. authorities say injecting insulin could have resulted in a coma and eventually death. this is the second attempted murder in charles city in the last two weeks.xxx cc attempted murder-sot-1 lowerthird2line:capt. brandon franke charles city police department it makes people realize that things do go on, it is a small town, it is a safe town, but things still happen. bean is being held at the floyd county jail. she is facing a charge of attempted murder. if convicted - she faces up to 25 years in prison. / fire family red cross-vo-5 more
