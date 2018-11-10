Speech to Text for No pre-treatment leads to slick morning commute in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winter driving-wpvo-1 no treatment on roads winter driving-stngr-2 snowy and icy roads caused a number of crashes in mason city today. even though the city has equipment to drop sand and salt - we are learning crews do not pre- treat roads before a snow fall. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is finding out why. he joins us live - alex how are the roads out there now?xxx no treatment on roads winter driving-lintro-3 raquel - traffic on delaware avenue here in downtown mason city is moving along just fine - and there's not much snow left on the road. no treatment on roads winter driving-lintro-2 this morning - we reported on a number of crashes - and wondered why city crews did not start treating the roads until after they became slick. so i set off to find out why.xxx no treatment on roads winter driving-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:no pre-treatment on roads mason city, ia nat terri atkinson commutes from nora springs to mason city for work - and noticed the slick conditions on her way into town. lowerthird2line:terri atkinson nora springs, ia "when we do have big snows, they do clean them off. they're out on the roads really early and stuff, but like this morning, i didn't really see anybody out cleaning up the roads." lowerthird2line:no pre-treatment on roads mason city, ia bill stengler is the operations manager for mason city public works - and says that the city can't pre treat or treat all the streets because they don't have the necessary equipment. lowerthird2line:william stangler operation maintenance manager, city of mason city "we do not have a brine tank and we do not have the ability with our equipment to dump brine, so therefore we do not have brine tanks on our equipment." lowerthird2line:no pre-treatment on roads mason city, ia stengler adds that there is a limited amount of resources. "material's kind of a limited supply for most cities. we don't have an unlimited amount of materials so that's why we focus on treating intersections and occasionally we'll end up treating alleys." whether the roads are treated or not - and regardless of how much snow falls - stengler advises drivers to exercise caution. "we want everybody to get where they're going and get back home safely." / no treatment on roads winter driving-ltag-2 stengler mentions that he and a list of others are on call if mason city police or dispatch contacts them in the event of a snow emergency. however - he tells me that they did not receive a call from them this morning. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. iowa d-o-t does pretreat roads under their jurisdiction using a salt solution to