Snow and ice cause dangerous travel conditions

the snow and ice are causing quite the headache on roads in both iowa and minnesota. let's go live to kimt news 3's katie huinker in mason city... katie... police have been pretty busy since this morning.xxx arielle, the big problem in mason city this morning is the ice. authorities tell me they think this really caught drivers off guard. you could see it shining in the sun... take a look at this á the ice actually prevented people from driving over the 12th street bridge at about 7:30 this morning. cars were backed up for almost a mile at one point. even your average intersection like 1st street and north monroe were backed up simply because it was hard for people to get moving and stop. /// this is that same intersection and you can see, no backups... conditions have improved. which is good because based on this mason city police call log á between midnight at 8:00 this morning police responded to five property damage collisions. that is not including the county or iowa state patrol. this truck slid into the ditch and ended up on it's top. this is on thrush avenue... cerro gordo county tells me they believe the driver is okay but they left the scene and have not submitted a report. there will ter á this vehicle hit a power pole. i was actually able to talk to the driver who tells me she could not brake and slid into it. she is not hurt. now crews are out spreading sand and improving conditions. tonight at 5 we are talking with city crews to hear why this was such a (problem and to find out if the roads were pretreated in preparation for this snow event. arrielle.// thank you ... katie.