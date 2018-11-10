Rockford reach to reaching 8-man title game

Mason City Overcast 21° Hi: 23° Lo: 21° Feels Like: 7° More Weather Albert Lea Scattered Clouds 19° Hi: 21° Lo: 21° Feels Like: 7° More Weather Austin Broken Clouds 19° Hi: 22° Lo: 21° Feels Like: 9° More Weather Charles City Broken Clouds 21° Hi: 22° Lo: 22° Feels Like: ° More Weather Rochester Overcast 21° Hi: 22° Lo: 20° Feels Like: 10° More Weather

The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.