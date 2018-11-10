Clear

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

A slick morning with colder temperatures and strong winds settling in.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 05:15:12 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 08:34:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it will be a slippery morning thanks to the overnight snow that fell. roads are fully to partially covered with a thin layer of snow. give yourself some extra time to wipe off your vehicle and drive slowly and safely this morning. lows are in the low 20's and teens. highs will only be in the mid 20's this afternoon. skies will clear and with a fresh layer of snow on the ground, the lows overnight will drop into the lower double digits. it will be the coldest morning of the season saturday morning. this weekend will be mostly cloudy. highs will be in the upper 20's to lower 30's. the snow chances will be low with the better chances farther north into the cities. it will be a cold start to next week with highs staying in the mid 20's monday and tuesday. we'll rebound into the 40's for highs by thursday next week. today: light snow chance/cloudy/ windy. highs: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: increasing clouds. thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
