Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((it will be a slippery morning thanks to the overnight snow that fell. roads are fully to partially covered with a thin layer of snow. give yourself some extra time to wipe off your vehicle and drive slowly and safely this morning. lows are in the low 20's and teens. highs will only be in the mid 20's this afternoon. skies will clear and with a fresh layer of snow on the ground, the lows overnight will drop into the lower double digits. it will be the coldest morning of the season saturday morning. this weekend will be mostly cloudy. highs will be in the upper 20's to lower 30's. the snow chances will be low with the better chances farther north into the cities. it will be a cold start to next week with highs staying in the mid 20's monday and tuesday. we'll rebound into the 40's for highs by thursday next week. today: light snow chance/cloudy/ windy. highs: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: increasing clouds. thanks jon.