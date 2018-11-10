Speech to Text for RCTC advances to NJCAA Semifinals

could feel the electricity in the air tonight as the yellowjackets took to the court in the ná jácáaáa national tournament. well that crowd may have made a difference tonight as rctc took on rock valley with a semifinal berth on the line. we pick it up in the third set, both teams tied at one a piece, that'll help the yellow jacket cause as mariah steinbach nabs a kill. golden eagles were persistent throughout, the block here by kara cisewski gets a point and get's rock valley fired up. tied at 22 points in the third set, rctc hopes to rally the troops. a nice dig sets up mcac player of the year carrie rutledge who makes a beautiful touch. yellow jackets up late. pivotal point here, cisewski comes up big again and the golden eagles rally to within a point. but when it mattered, rctc came up clutch, a nice set by brekkin mccready finds rutledge who sends the hammer down. the yellowjackets win their first tournament game over rock valley. they will take on owens express in