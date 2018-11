Speech to Text for Osage volleyball 3A semifinal highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to the court á osage back in action today. kuemper catholic's grace moálack with the corner shot kill. the rylie olson sets up sydney midlang for a kill of her own. then skip to the fifth set á danielle johnson's attack gets blocked for match point. giving the knights the 3á2 victory.