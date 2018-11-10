Speech to Text for Truck 12 pushed into service

of today á rochester fire department's new ladder truck is officially in service. the department held a ceremony this morning to physically push truck 12 into station one á as you can see here. the practice is a longá standing tradition in the fire service... dating back to when fire engines were pulled by horses. firefighter chad kuhlman explains the new truck has some updated features from old truck 12 á which will be placed in reserve. for example... the new truck will help protect the firefighters from cancer.xxx with the understanding of cancer in the fire service, we've got extra compartments on the truck so that we can actually stow our fire equipment on it rather than wear it in the apparatus after we get out of a house fire. the truck has some additional safety features such as brighter láeá d emergency lights á new mirrors á and back up cameras.///