Clear

Truck 12 pushed into service

It's steeped in tradition. We'll take you to a ceremony for a new fire truck in Rochester.

Posted: Thu Nov 08 20:44:11 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 20:44:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Truck 12 pushed into service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of today á rochester fire department's new ladder truck is officially in service. the department held a ceremony this morning to physically push truck 12 into station one á as you can see here. the practice is a longá standing tradition in the fire service... dating back to when fire engines were pulled by horses. firefighter chad kuhlman explains the new truck has some updated features from old truck 12 á which will be placed in reserve. for example... the new truck will help protect the firefighters from cancer.xxx with the understanding of cancer in the fire service, we've got extra compartments on the truck so that we can actually stow our fire equipment on it rather than wear it in the apparatus after we get out of a house fire. the truck has some additional safety features such as brighter láeá d emergency lights á new mirrors á and back up cameras.///
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events