Rockford advances to 8-man Championship (Highlights)

Following an 0-9 season, the Warriors are just one win away from being crowned State Champion.

Posted: Thu Nov 08 20:43:06 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 20:43:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

for you now.xxx several local high school football and volleyball teams competed in the state tournament semifinals today making our first stop of the day at the uniádome. the warriors making its first ever semifinal appearance. the warhawks would speak first á the handoff to alex hommer who breaks through for the touchdown. but rockford would take over and dominate á jacob staudt connects with kaden lyman who runs down the sideline for the touchdown. and likely the play of the day á zach ott strips the football and recovers the fumble á returning it for a touchdown. rockford goes on to hand the warhawks their only loss of the season á 52 to 19. switching
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
