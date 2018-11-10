Speech to Text for Rockford advances to 8-man Championship (Highlights)

for you now.xxx several local high school football and volleyball teams competed in the state tournament semifinals today making our first stop of the day at the uniádome. the warriors making its first ever semifinal appearance. the warhawks would speak first á the handoff to alex hommer who breaks through for the touchdown. but rockford would take over and dominate á jacob staudt connects with kaden lyman who runs down the sideline for the touchdown. and likely the play of the day á zach ott strips the football and recovers the fumble á returning it for a touchdown. rockford goes on to hand the warhawks their only loss of the season á 52 to 19. switching