Speech to Text for What happens to political signs post election?

midterm election is over and people are removing political signs from their lawns. some are keeping them as momentos of a crazy election... others toss them in the recycling bin. but we're learning you can't recycle campaign signs like these. according to area recycling centers... there's a mix of material that can't be seperated. we spoke to republican gubernatorial candidate jeff johnson's communication director who says most candidates try to reuse signs... not because of the environment... but for economics.xxx it's cheaper and easier i mean campaign funds are scarce so absolutely want to keep them for financial reasons. he also tells us the campaigns he's worked on usually store them until the candidate decides to run again.