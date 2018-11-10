Speech to Text for Sexual assault awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

been a year since the #metoo movement trended all over social media starting conversations about sexual assault across the country. kimt news 3's isabella basco tells us how a southeastern minnesota university is helping those affected by the movement heal. on the scene the national sexual violence resource center reports one in five women will be assaulted at some point in their lives. one brave student at university of minnesota rochester along with a studentárun organization are creating more dialogue on campus to discuss this issue. anella stewart is the community outreach chair of sasha ... sexual assault and sexual harassment awareness. she says she's been harassed on multiple occassions... and it pushed her to join this group. "i've had three instances from three separate people that i really trusted and i thought were people that were good people, but they happened all around the same time and it was very difficult for me to process." it's something that affects her still to this day... "just hearing his voice on my snapchat sent me into a mood where i wasn't okay and it wasn't until that moment when i realized this affects me a lot more than i thought it did." sasha holds multiple events including a showing of "the hunting ground" áá a documentary about sexual assault... all to create conversation. marcia nichols, a gender studies professor at the school tells me the group is empowering. "i have noticed a lot of students both male and female students having conversations about consent, what sexual harassment and sexual assault consist of and what the policies on campus should be." anella tells me sasha is a place where she and others can come to terms with their experiences. "if someone is having an issue, if their experience isn't exactly the same as mine, i want to be someone that's there to let them know i am here for you." reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3.