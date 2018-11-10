Clear

Annual Christmas tree lighting in Clear Lake

A little bit of snow added a festive touch to an annual tree lighting tradition.

Posted: Thu Nov 08 20:40:00 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 20:40:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

it's beginning to look at lot like the holiday season already with that little bit of snow falling... and the clear lake art center is lighting up the christmas tree to celebrate. káiámát news three's brian tabick is speaking to those getting in the holiday season.xxx natural sound with a little piano playing, christmas sweaters and a christmas tree lightingáá rachel farnham is one of dozens coming out for the annual clear lake art center's christmas tree lighting. those with the art center say there are over 200 ornaments crafted by local artists on the tree. while farnham says she is ready for the holiday season it's still a bit early for snow. it's kind of fun, yes, especially when you're the music playing in the background that just adds to the feeling that christmas is coming. yep in clear lake brian tabick káiá all of the ornaments are for
